Letter: Granville Cemetery Association to honor America Reddick Oct. 21 in Granville

The Granville Cemetery Association is inviting the public to attend the commemoration, “Honoring America Reddick,” at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Granville Cemetery, 502 W. Hennepin St. The event will be held rain or shine and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as no seating will be provided.

America Reddick was born into slavery in North Carolina, in 1840. As a free man, he farmed, married and reared a large family in rural Putnam County, Illinois. When the nation for which he was named became embroiled in civil war, Reddick served his country, allegedly with the Co. F 39th Illinois Volunteer Infantry.

After his death in 1912, Reddick’s remains were interred in the Granville Cemetery. His grave remained unmarked for over 111 years. Putnam County Historical Society Board Member Sue Campbell noted the oversight and decided that Reddick’s grave had gone unrecognized far too long.

Campbell’s research produced the necessary documentation of Reddick’s Civil War service and Barbara Kessler, Secretary-Treasurer of the Granville Cemetery Association, made successful application for a government military marker.

The new headstone was erected at Reddick’s grave by Granville’s Robert Cofoid on September 20.

The Granville Cemetery Association will be holding a graveside commemoration and dedication of Reddick’s monument. Kessler will present the history of the 39th Illinois Volunteer Infantry’s fight to preserve the Union and end slavery. A memorial service, conducted by Rev. Dr. Ronald McNeill of the United Church of Christ Congregational, will follow.

Granville American Legion Post 180 and Putnam County VFW Memorial Post 8324 will perform military rites. They will be accompanied by members of the 104th Illinois Volunteer Infantry reenactment group, Ottawa’s J. Perkins and Amy Cawley.

Period musical selections recorded by the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band of Central Illinois, will be included.

Heidi J. E. Sobkowiak

Granville Cemetery Association Board Member