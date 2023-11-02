Freedom House Founder Nedda Simon launches line of greeting cards

At the age of 90, long-time Princeton resident and Freedom House Founder Nedda Simon has launched a new line of greeting cards inspired words of wisdom she shared as a WZOE radio personality and Bureau County Republican columnist.

The cards were created through the help of Simon’s friend, Diana Whitney of Galva, who has designed the artwork. Simon selected the words from throughout her career to add meaning to the new endeavor.

The cards are suitable for all occasions and are available exclusively at Flowers by Julia in Princeton and at Handverk Galleri in Bishop Hill.