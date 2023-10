The Bureau County Farm Bureau will hold a winter clothing drive through Dec. 15 at the Farm Bureau building, located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

A donation box will be located just inside the door for drop off opportunities during the holiday season.

All winter-type clothing will be accepted but the drive is focussed on hats, gloves, scarves, coats, boots and more for all ages.

All items will be donated to Bureau County organizations who help families in need.