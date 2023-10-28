River Valley Players to present ‘Elf, the Musical’ Nov. 11-12, 18-20

The River Valley Players will present “Elf, the Musical” on Nov. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 20 at the St. John XXIII Community Center, 1301 Second St. in Henry.

The show follows Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised as an elf, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

Buddy then embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his identity. He also discovers that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t believe in Santa.

Throughout the story, Buddy looks to win over his family and help New York City remember the meaning of Christmas.

The cast includes Jeremiah Noar as Buddy, Deanne Crook as Jovie, Chris Kieffer at Walter Hobbs, Christine Gaspardo as Emily Hobbs, Landon Puetz as Michael Hobbs and Anna Kirbach as Deb, among others.

The show features the talents of Donald Knuckey as Santa and workshop elves including Henry Kirbach, Bella Hall, Mayden Meachum, Annie Hall, Cecelia Taylor, Mason Bruch, Penelope Kirbach, Ani Lucas, Blake Rowe, Lexi Endress, Cooper Martin, Elliet Martin and more.

This performance is based on New Line Cinema’s “Elf” released in 2003 that featured songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

For tickets, call 309-238-7878 or visit rvphenry.org.