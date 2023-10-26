Photo: Tony’s Butt Shack donates $3,556 to Second Story Teen Center

Tony’s Butt Shack BBQ and Catering presented a $3,556 donation to Second Story Teen Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the site of the organization’s future home, located at 124 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Since opening in 2009, Second Story Teen Center has expanded its services from just providing an after-school safe space for kids to a complete support center that houses a free food pantry that also includes hygiene and clothing items, offers transportation to and from the facility and offers scholarships to teens seeking post-secondary education.

The funds for the donation were raised during Homestead weekend as food was served to customers throughout the festival.

Tony’s Butt Shack Owner, Tony Vaccaro, presented a check to Second Story Teen Center Founders Jeff and Dana Van Autreve.

Tony’s Butt Shack is located on U.S. Route 6 in Hollowayville.