Putnam County Community Center to provide Medicare open enrollment assistance

Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Each year, Medicare beneficiaries should review available Part D plans to ensure they have the best plan for their needs and that they are not overpaying.

Through the Senior Health Insurance Program funding, the Putnam County Community Center, 128 First St., Standard, has trained Medicare counselors who can provide unbiased help as well as enrollment assistance.

In addition to Part D plans, counselors can help explore other parts of Medicare such as Extra Help and Medicare Savings Programs to help with the cost of Medicare.

During 2022 Medicare Open Enrollment, PCCC SHIP counselors helped its clients save close to $50,000.

Medicare assistance is available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only; limited evening appointments available by request. Call 815-339-2711 or 800-757-4579 to schedule.

A Medicare card, a list of current prescriptions and preferred pharmacy will be needed.