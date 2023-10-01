Putnam County Rotary to hold Oktoberfest event Oct. 19 in Granville

The Putnam County Rotary will hold an Oktoberfest event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Lost Duck Tavern, 301 S. McCoy St. in Granville. Visitors can sample German beer and authentic Oktoberfest food specialities.

At 6:30 p.m., Sully will guide diners through six 4-ounce pours of German lagers and ales followed by a shot of Jagermeister and a six-course sampling of German foods including homemade pretzels, cucumber salad, spaetzle, pork schnitzel, sauerbraten, apple strudel and ginger snaps.

The cost is $18 a person, or $12 for a nonalcoholic option served with German root beer.

During the event, guests also will have the chance to sign up for volunteer opportunities within the local community.

Projects in need of new volunteers includes Rotary Readers in the schools, the Grange Halloween Parade and Party co-hosted with PCHS Interact, American Red Cross blood drives, the Little Free Pantry, winter events benefiting seniors and veterans, Ag-Night honoring farmers and ag businesses, Afterglow, and more.

To RSVP for the event or for information, email PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.