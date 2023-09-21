September 21, 2023
Bureau County United Way to serve lunch in the park Sept. 22 in Princeton

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Soldiers and Sailors Park

The Bureau County United Way will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

The Second Story Teen Center will also be hosting a bake sale during the event.

The menu will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda and water.

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Future lunch in the park events will be held as follows:

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services