Putnam County Library to offer Citizen Science kits, solar eclipse glasses

The Putnam County Public Library’s Library of Things continues to grow, as the district has informed patrons of three new Citizen Science kits. The organization will also be handing out free solar eclipse glasses for October and April partial eclipses.

The district Citizen Science kits cover the topics of air quality monitor, pollinators and exploring biodiversity and are ready to be checked out.

These kits are 100% free to pick up.

These kits are presented thanks to the Illinois Library Association, Chicago Public Library and Reaching Across Illinois Library System’s partnership with Adler Planetarium.