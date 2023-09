Individuals curious about the basics of the Christian faith are invited to Alpha, a free 11-week course will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 30, with no class Nov. 23, at Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

Each session will include a meal, short video and an open discussion. For details or to sign up visit eccprinceton.org/adults.

Register by Monday, Sept. 11.