Bureau County Fairgrounds announces upcoming event schedule

After the completion of the annual Bureau County Fair, the Bureau County Fairgrounds announced its upcoming schedule of events that will take place at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

The events will take place as follows:

The Homestead Festival Flea Market will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. There will be free admission and a concession stand in the building. Some of the items being sold includes antiques, coins, linens, headbands, hair scrunchies, glassware and household items. Selling spaces are still available. For information, visit bureaucountyfair.com or call 815-866-3606 after 5 p.m.

Nightmare Haunted Attractions will open for its 20th year at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. The haunt will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. To volunteer as an actor in the scare crew, call 815-866-3606 after 5 p.m.

Halloween Parade on Main Street in Princeton will be Saturday, Oct. 14. The event will be followed by the Hocus Pocus Hags performing at the fairgrounds. Anyone interested in participating can call 815-303-8247 after 5 p.m.

The Fall Craft and Vendor Sale and Flea Market will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Sauk Trail Gun Collectors Show and Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29.

Winter storage of boats and campers will begin Saturday, Nov. 4.