Marseilles Renaissance Faire returns Sept. 9

The Marseilles Renaissance Faire will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 655 Commercial St. in Marseilles.

The event will offer a variety of crafters, flower crowns, tarot card readings, wood carvings, metal art, handmade soaps, candles, jewelry, gems, crystals, fairy and sand art, rugs, tie dye clothing and much more.

Entertainment will be held on two stages throughout the day including costume judging at 12:30 p.m., dungeons and dragons mallick card game, family axe throwing, Haven Hills Amtgard Chapter, sparring, demonstrations, Gryphon Poursuivant, interactive era games, basket making, trivia questions and more.

Food including smoked turkey legs, drunken pork sandwiches, pork on a stick, thunder pickles, lemon shake ups, dragon meat sticks, shaved ice of the gods, fresh mini donuts, grilled burgers, hot dogs and more.

This event is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee and presented with help from Base Entertainment and La Salle County Heritage Corridor.