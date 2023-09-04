Boggio’s Orchard and Produce to hold 24th annual Pumpkin Harvest Craft Show Sept. 23-24

Boggio’s Orchard and Produce will hold its 24th annual Pumpkin Harvest Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12087 IL-Route 71 in Granville.

The business will also be offering $10 general admission during weekends from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29 that includes access to fall activities and craft show entry.

Children age 2 and under are free of charge.

Vendor and crafter registration forms are located at boggiosorchardandproduce.com and for questions regarding the event, contact boggioscraftshow@gmail.com.