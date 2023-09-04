September 04, 2023
Boggio’s Orchard and Produce to hold 24th annual Pumpkin Harvest Craft Show Sept. 23-24

Craft show will be held in Granville

By Shaw Local News Network
An aerial view of Boggios Orchard and Produce on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Granville.

(Scott Anderson)

Boggio’s Orchard and Produce will hold its 24th annual Pumpkin Harvest Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12087 IL-Route 71 in Granville.

The business will also be offering $10 general admission during weekends from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29 that includes access to fall activities and craft show entry.

Children age 2 and under are free of charge.

Vendor and crafter registration forms are located at boggiosorchardandproduce.com and for questions regarding the event, contact boggioscraftshow@gmail.com.