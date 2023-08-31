Dementia Friendly Princeton to serve lunch in the park Sept. 1

Dementia Friendly Princeton will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. Bureau County MOPS also will be providing a bake sale.

The menu will feature walking tacos, water and soda.

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Future lunch in the park events will be held as follows:

Sept. 8 - Lunch by Princeton Police/Special Olympics and Bake Sale by Greenfield Retirement

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services