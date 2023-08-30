Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold morning mingle Sept. 5

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Morning Mingle event at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the Prouty Building, located at 435 S. Main St. in Princeton.

The topic of discussion will be “The Future is Here: AI for your Small Business” and will be presented by Executive Director of Alliance SBDC Amy Lambert and Owner of Post and Prairie LLC Heather Pursley.

The group will discuss AI concepts, tools and highlight a variety of practical applications that can streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, test new ideas and result in growth.

More information can be found at www.alliancesbdc.org.