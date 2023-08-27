Princeton High School students receive National Rural and Small Town Awards

Princeton High School has announced that seven students have received National Rural and Small Town Awards from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

These programs are meant to celebrate the students’ hard work in high school and to showcase their strong academic performance.

The students that received recognition includes Abigail Brown, Caitlin Meyer, Ian Morris, Morgan Bartkiewicz, Morgan Richards, Morgan Foes and Sydney Mount.

The criteria for these awards include a GPA of 3.5 or higher, PSAT/NMSQT of PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams in 9th and 10th grade.

Students must also attend school in a rural area or small town or identify as African American, Hispanic American or Indigenous.

Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year.

Princeton will offer the PSAT/NMSQT test to sophomore and junior students again this Fall. If interested in taking the exam, contact the student support office prior to September 15.