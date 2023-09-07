Trial postponed in Ottawa fatal shooting case

The man charged with pulling the trigger in an Ottawa shooting death will not stand trial Sept. 18 as he will now stand trial for murder the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Nicolaus Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court to announce his decision to waive his right to a speedy trial. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. then reset the trial for Nov. 27. Phillips will next appear Nov. 17.
Thursday’s decision was not unexpected as Phillips had represented himself before Public Defender Ryan Hamer was appointed just four weeks ago. Attorneys typically require months to properly prepare for murder trials.
Phillips faces up to 85 years if a jury finds he fired the June 5 shot that killed Eric Clements of Ottawa.
A day earlier, a second suspect waived her right to a speedy trial. Chastity Furar, 21, of Spring Valley (also listed in Ottawa), asked to put her trial on hold while she was evaluated for sanity at the time of the Clements shooting. Furar will next appear Oct. 11.
Although Furar isn’t alleged to have fired the fatal shot, if convicted, she would face an extended term up to 75 years if a jury finds she drove to and from the crime scene and supplied the weapon.