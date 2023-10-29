Princeton’s St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church donates $3,284 to Habitat for Humanity

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Princeton presented a check for $3,284.92 to Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties for its upcoming build that is to be located in Princeton.

The check was presented to Dan Fitzgerald by Barb Miller, Pam Castner, Kathryn Frieburg Nesbitt and Terry Rapp who are part of the St. Matthew’s Saintly Spaghetti Supper planning committee.

2023 marked the eighth year St. Matthew’s has provided this fundraiser. Each year a different community ministry or outreach agency has been selected to receive the proceeds.