Princeton Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month in September

The Princeton Public Library will celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month in September.

This event is used to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card can be one of the first steps on a path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

At the library, patrons can utilize a variety of resources, including in-house computers, free internet, E-books, mobile app with self-checkout, VHS to DVD transfer, copying, faxing and printing.

For entertainment over Labor Day weekend, patrons check out the library’s outdoor and indoor activities. Visitors can checkout a telescope, a corn-hole set or insect discovery kits. The library also has a large selection of DVDs and Roku streaming devices.

Regular events include Monday Night Movies at 5:30 p.m. (closed Labor Day), In-Person Preschool Story-time and Crafts on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and much more.

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.princetonpl.org.