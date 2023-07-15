Tonica church to host Vacation Bible School Food Truck Party

Tonica United Methodist Church will be hosting its Vacation Bible School Food Truck Party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 24-26, at 423 Wauponis St.

DJ Cupcake beloved Top Chef will be back with a new friend to finish the program about the daily specials, which are lines from the well-loved prayer “Give us this day our daily bread!”

Ages 3 years through sixth grade are may attend and can register for this free event to be guaranteed a chef’s apron. A light supper will be provided so the church of allergies or food restrictions.

Registration can be completed at myvbs.org/tumcsundayschool or by emailing tonicaumc3@yahoo.com or texting 815-674-3492 with “vbs” at the beginning of the text.