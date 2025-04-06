Ottawa YMCA to host Prayer Breakfast on May 1

The Ottawa YMCA invites the community to its annual Prayer Breakfast from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 1. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa YMCA invites the community to its annual Prayer Breakfast from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 1.

This free event will be held at the newly opened YMCA facility, located at 411 Canal St.

The morning will feature Kristin Salzman as the special guest speaker. Salzman also will share her musical talents on the violin. In addition, Ann Terry will provide music for the gathering. Attendees will have the opportunity to join in prayer, fellowship and a light breakfast as part of this community tradition.

This event is hosted by the Ottawa YMCA Chaplain Team, which has been organizing the prayer breakfast for many years. Current chaplain team members include Nancy Klaassen, Pastor John Walker, Monsignor Merdian, Kent Terry, Pastor John Nordstrom, Pastor Sherry Stevenson, Pastor Abraham Moller and YMCA representative Kelly Petterson.

The event will take place in the YMCA gymnasium. While the event is free, attendees are asked to RSVP by April 28 by calling 815-433-2395.

For more information, contact the Ottawa YMCA.