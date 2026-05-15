La Salle-Peru, Henry advance to sectional in bass fishing: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru's (from left) Avery Sherman, Grady Sandor, Connor Allen and Drake Margis placed sixth at the Braidwood Lake Regional to advance to the Des Plaines River Big Basin Sectional. The team is coached by Jim Cherveny and Adam Sandor. (Photo provided by Jim Cherveny)

BASS FISHING

At Braidwood: La Salle-Peru’s Avery Sherman, Grady Sandor, Connor Allen and Drake Margis caught five fishing weighing 8.66 pounds Thursday to place sixth in the Braidwood Lake Regional to qualify for sectionals.

The Cavaliers advance to the Des Plaines River Big Basin Sectional. L-P advanced to a sectional for the first time since 2013.

The second L-P boat and both St. Bede boats did not catch any fish.

At Victoria: Henry-Senachwine’s Gavin Loveless, Jimmy Real and Camden Fidler caught 5.77 pounds of fish to place fifth at the Lake McMaster Regional.

The Mallards advanced to the Mississippi River (Pool 13) Sectional.

Henry’s other boat caught 4.29 pounds of fish to finish 13th.

At Fulton: Neither Bureau Valley boat advanced out of the Mississippi River (Pool 14) Regional.

One Storm boat caught 8 pounds of fish to finish 11th and the other reeled in 3 pounds, 6 ounces to finish 13th.

At Hudson: Fieldcrest caught 1.07 pounds of fish to finish 16th at the Lake Bloomington Regional.

TRACK & FIELD

At Tremont: Fieldcrest senior Pru Mangan qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state meet in two events out of the Tremont Sectional.

Mangan won the discus with a toss of 31.68 meters and placed second in the shot put at 9.92 meters.

At Morrison: Ian Hassler won the discus and placed second in the discus to help the Amboy co-op place seventh in the 12-team Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Meet.

Hassler recorded throws of 48.93 meters in the discus and 14.85 meters in the shot put.

Also for the Clippers, Damian Bender won the 300-meter hurdles in 40.53 seconds and took third in the long jump at 6.47 meters.

SOFTBALL

Hall 2, Midland 1: Madison Krewer threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out 10 batters and walking five to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Bernie Larsen went 2 for 3 with a double and a run for Hall (9-21), while Caroline Morris doubled and drove in a run.

Putnam County 3, Serena 1: Kennedy Holocker gave up one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a complete game as the Panthers earned a nonconference victory in Serena.

Alexis Margis was 2 for 4 and scored two runs for PC (10-16), and Paige Tonioni was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs.

St. Bede 13, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roaoke-Benson 0 (5 inn.): Ava Balestri homered, tripled, drove in four runs and scored two runs as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory on the road.

Lily Bosnich and Lili McClain each doubled twice. Bosnich drove in two runs and scored a run and McClain had two runs and an RBI.

Hannah Heiberger went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for St. Bede (27-4, 12-2 TCC). She also earned the win in the circle as she threw a one-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking two in five innings.

Earlville 5, Plano 3: Savana Lawton homered, doubled, drove in three runs and scored two runs to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Bailey Miller was 2 for 3 with a double and a run for Earlville (12-10). Addie Scherer doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.

Addie Scherer also was the winning pitcher, allowing three unearned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

Rockridge 7, Mendota 1: Lexie Saylor doubled and drove in a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Taylor Ridge.

Saylor also took the loss in the circle for Mendota (11-17), giving up seven runs (two earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and six walks in six innings.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 15, Midland 5: Maks Baker went 3 for 3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Drew Carboni was 2 for 4, drove in two runs and scored two runs for St. Bede, while Geno Dinges was 2 for 5 with a triple, two RBIs and a run, and Ranbir Saini doubled, scored three runs and drove in a run.

Dinges also earned the win on the mound as he gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Putnam County 13, Serena 3 (5 inn.): Traxton Mattingly doubled twice, drove in four runs and scored two runs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Serena.

Carter Hochstatter was 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs for PC (17-10), while Johnathon Stunkel was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Rudy Villagomez started on the mound and threw two scoreless innings, allowing no hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Henry-Senachwine 10, Midwest Central 4: Caleb Wiesbrock went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Carson Rowe was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three runs and an RBI for Henry (13-15), while Austin Keith went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.

Ashton Sprague was the winning pitcher as he gave up four runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks in six innings.

Seneca 8, Princeton 6: The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but their comeback came up short in a nonconference game in Princeton.

Hunter Spiegel went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Princeton (7-15). Cayden Benavidez was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs.

Ryan Jagers was the losing pitcher.