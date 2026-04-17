Ottawa earns 20-0 mercy-rule victory over Yorkville Christian

The Ottawa softball team played a flawless game while showcasing the future of its program during its 20-0 win over Yorkville Christian on Thursday night.

Ottawa (9-5, 2-1) freshman center fielder and leadoff hitter Teagan Darif had a standout performance, going a perfect 4 for 4 with three over-the-fence home runs, setting the tone from the very first inning with a solo shot to the parking lot.

Pirates head coach Adam Lewis said although this might have been the freshman’s best game yet in the early part of the season, he wasn’t exactly surprised by her performance.

“Three home runs in one game is pretty hard to beat, and those weren’t cheap ones. All three of those balls were crushed,” Lewis said. “That’s pretty special, and the type of game we might get accustomed to seeing from her.”

Putting up 20 hits as a team with a 1.414 slugging percentage, Darif was not the only Ottawa player to contribute.

Senior Aubrey Sullivan went 4 for 4 with two home runs and eight RBIs, while senior Avery Lee went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Junior Bobbie Snook went 2 for 2 with a walk, and Rylee Harsted finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Notably, not a single Pirates batter struck out. Lewis credited the teams collective identity in being patient and searching for their pitch.

“I think a lot of girls on this team just try to be selective with at-bats - just zone in on strikes and pitches they can hit,” Lewis said. “When they’re swinging at strikes, they’re usually getting harder contact than if they’re chasing, and [they’re] putting pressure on the pitcher to stay in the zone.”

Despite a roster featuring multiple juniors and seniors, Darif wasn’t the only underclass Pirate who stepped up.

After junior Addie Russell pitched two scoreless innings, freshman pitcher Kennedy Kane threw two scoreless to preserve the shutout while also going 1 for 3 at the plate.

For Yorkville Christian (1-6), first-year head coach Jake Elder tipped his cap to the Pirates lineup, but he believes his young team will learn from a game like this and is growing every time it takes the field.

“It’s my first year as a head coach, so I think we’re all learning together in a lot of ways,” Elder said. “We’re young and growing, but if we want to get better, we have to show it. I don’t think we showed it today.

“I think it’s definitely an outlier score. We’ll just have to keep working and keep getting those extra reps in.”

Four Mustangs recorded a hit, with sophomore Nia Hooper, sophomore Tessa Witt, senior Bridget Hooper and senior Kyla Motley all getting singles.