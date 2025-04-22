Lauren Harbison throws shutout, hits homer in Henry win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 3, Marquette 0: Lauren Harbison threw a four-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters and walking none Monday to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

She also hit a solo home run for Henry (9-2, 5-2 TCC), while Kaitlyn Anderson homered as part of a 2 for 3 effort.

St. Bede 13, Durand 1: Maci Kelly, Jillian Pinter and Ava Balestri each smacked a home run as the Bruins rolled to a nonconference victory in Durand.

Kelly finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, Pinter was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Balestri was 1 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Macy Strauch was the winning pitcher for St. Bede (9-5).

Earlville 8, Somonauk 3: Addie Scherer doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in two runs to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Somonauk.

She also earned the win in the circle as she struck out eight batters and walked none.

Audrey Scherer had two hits, three runs and two RBIs for Earlville (5-6, 1-4 LTC), while Bailey Miller doubled and scored twice.

Dwight 8, Putnam County 3: Valeria Villagomez was 2 for 4 and scored two runs as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Kennedy Holocker was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for PC (11-9, 4-3 TCC), while Myah Richardson took the loss in the circle.

Erie-Prophetstown 10, Princeton 9: Caroline Keutzer was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.

Keely Lawson went 3 for 3, scored two runs and drove in a run for Princeton (4-6, 2-1 TRC East), while Kiyrra Morris was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs.

Piper Hansen took the loss in the circle.

Tremont 15, Fieldcrest 0 (3 inn.): Jessica Schultz tripled for one of the Knights’ two hits in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Tremont.

TeriLynn Timmerman took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 7, Roanoke-Benson 5: Alan Spencer was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.

Spencer also was the winning pitcher as he gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

AJ Hermes and Gino Ferrari each doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for St. Bede (14-2, 6-1 TCC).

Princeton 6, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Ryan Jagers was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run as the Tigers earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Noah LaPorte doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for Princeton (5-4-1, 3-1 TRC East), while Luke Smith was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Tyler Forristall was the winning pitcher as he gave up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Sycamore 8, La Salle-Peru 3: Braylin Bond was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

Grey Ernat was 2 for 3 for L-P (8-7, 0-3 I-8), while Brady Backes took the loss on the mound.

Newman 3, Hall 1: Noah Plym went 1 for 3 and drove in the Red Devils’ lone run in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Sterling.

He also threw a complete game for Hall (10-7, 2-2 TRC East), allowing three unearned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

Dwight 8, Putnam County 0: Drew Carlson was 2 for 3 with a double as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Traxton Mattingly was the losing pitcher for PC (14-3, 5-2 TCC).

Kewanee 11, Mendota 6: Brody Hartt was 2 for 2 with a double and scored two runs as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Dane Doyle was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs for Mendota (7-6-1, 1-3 TRC East), while Evan McPheeters was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Doyle also took the loss on the mound.

Somonauk 10, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): Austin Todd had the only two hits for the Red Raiders in a Little Ten Conference loss in Somonauk.

Aaden Browder took the loss on the mound for Earlville (3-8, 2-3 LTC).

Tremont 9, Fieldcrest 1: Drew Overocker was 1 for 4 and scored the Knights’ lone run in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Tremont.

He also was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (7-7, 2-3 HOIC).

Marquette 12, Henry-Senachwine 0 (5 inn.): Carson Rowe and Jayden DeWeerth each had a hit as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Ben Meachum was the losing pitcher for Henry (3-10, 2-7 TCC).

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: Crystal Garcia scored four goals and had two assists to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Noemi Arteaga had two goals and an assist for Mendota, while Kaley Siemer and Sienna Gonzalez each scored a goal.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Forreston: The Amboy co-op scored 73 points to tie for third at a six-team meet.

The Clippers had a pair of winners in Kabe Daniels in the 800 meters (2:15.95) and Henry Nichols in the 1,600 (5:00.91).

Daniels also placed second in the triple jump (11.27 meters).