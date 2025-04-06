NewsTribune girls track and field preview

With the outdoor season getting underway, here’s a look at the girls track and field teams around the NewsTribune area in 2025.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Patrick Carney

Top returners: Elli Sines, sr.; Aubrey Duttlinger, so.; Ava Currie, sr.; Cassidy Cromwell, sr.; Lilian Rizkallah, so.

Key newcomers: Reagan Fundell, fr.; Hope Garncarz, fr.; Sophia Konczak, fr.; Kiera Mertes, fr.; Mady Putman, fr.

Worth noting: Longtime L-P assistant Carney, who helped multiple athletes earn state medals in jumps, takes over as head coach for John Beatty, who is now coaching at DePue. “The senior leaders have stepped up as role models, helping to set the tone for the season,” Carney said. “A promising freshman class is learning from them, ensuring that traditions established under Coach Beatty continue while also building new ones.” Sines and Duttlinger are back after qualifying for state last season. Sines placed fifth in the 100 hurdles. Carney also expects her to compete for a state berth in the 100 and 200. Duttlinger “is focused on placing in the long jump and triple jump,” Carney said. He also expects Cromwell and Rizkallah to contend for state in the throws. The Cavs also hope to qualify a relay for state. Carney said the 4x200 of Konczak, Currie, McKenzie Krzyaniak and Aniya Lumpkins and the 4x800 relay of Delani Duggan, Hope Garncarz, Gracie Politsch and Clara Weitl look strong.

St. Bede

Coach: Marty Makransky

Top returners: Lily Bosnich, jr.; Emerald De La Torre, jr.; Grace Millington., sr.; Mackenzie Stanbary. so.; Libby Huffaker, sr.; Savannah Bray, jr.; Maggie Arkins, jr.; Kate Duncan, so.; Kyra Finley, so.; Lily Wray, so.

Key newcomers: Bailey Engels, sr.; Ella Lamboley, so.; Maleigha Trench, so.; Kijah Lucas, fr.; Leah Griggs, fr.; Gabby Martinez, fr.; Areesah Joop, fr.; Allyn Phillips

Worth noting: The Bruins have a strong core of talent returning from last season. Makransky expects St. Bede to be strong in all three sprints, the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, the 800, the throws and the high jump. “I expect that we can hit qualifying marks in all of these and look to send a good size group to Charleston in May (for state),” Makransky said. Bosnich leads the way for the Bruins as a returning state qualifier in the 300 hurdles (second at state), 100 hurdles (sixth), 200 and 4x100. She will run the 100 and 400 this season. De La Torre, Millington and Stanbary ran at state in the 4x100 last spring. “They look to continue to improve in the sprints and relays,” Makransky said. Bray had a strong indoor season in the shot put, and Makransky expects Huffaker to “have her best year” in the discus.

Hall

Coach: Nick Hanck

Top returners: Natalia Zamora, jr.; Laela Shevokas, sr.; Bella Templeton, sr.

Key newcomers: Amanda Manzanares, so.; Sophie Simpson, fr.

Worth noting: Hanck said the Red Devils will be strong in the field events. “Field events are where we will find the majority of our points again this year,” Hanck said. Shevokas returns as a thrower, Templeton is back in the high jump, and Zamora will compete in the hurdles, jumps and sprints. Manzanares also will compete in the hurdles, jumps and sprints, and Simpson will run sprints. “Our goal is to keep improving,” Hanck said. “As with last year, we are still a young team.”

Putnam County

Coach: Brianna Downey

Top returners: Chloe Anderson, sr.; Shany Ochoa, so.; Kennedy Worby, so.; Veronika Mack, so.

Key newcomers: Ella Schrowang, fr.; Tinlee Sistek, fr.; Naty Villagomez, fr.

Worth noting: The Panthers have some solid returners along with newcomers who are expected to make an impact. Anderson will compete in hurdles, long jump and the 100, Ochoa runs the 300 hurdles and 200, Worby will throw, and Mack will compete in discus, long jump and mid-distance. Schrowang will run the 1,600 and “is showing a lot of dedication and drive to creating a new PR.” Track newcomers Sistek and Villagomez will contribute in the throws. “My goal this year is to help our new athletes to the program find their niche,” Downey said. “We are working on finding what events fit us best and how to approach each event to grow stronger and continue to make new PRs in their events.”

Mendota

Coach: Joseph Hughes

Top returners: Mariyah Elam, so.; Aby Buettner, so.

Key newcomers: Kate Strous, so.; Karlee Organ, fr.; Savannah Lenert, fr.; Rylee Woods, fr.; Harlow Foltynewicz, so.

Worth noting: Elam returns after winning the Class 2A high jump state title as a freshman. She also placed eighth in the 100 hurdles and qualified for state in the triple jump. Elam also will try the 400, 200, 300 hurdles and long jump this season while contributing on relays. Hughes expects her to contend for state in four events. “She will compete in multiple events this year and challenge for a medal in each one at every meet,” Hughes said. Woods and Foltynewicz are newcomers who will compete in high jump. “We’re hopeful one of them will join Mariyah at state,” Hughes said. Buettner is “the only person on our team who can challenge Mariyah in a race.” She’ll compete in 300 hurdles and long jump while anchoring some relays. Strouss has shown speed and strong endurance and will “probably try multiple events throughout the season until she finds her events she succeeds in.” Organ also is a versatile athlete who will be one of Mendota’s top sprinters and Lenert will contribute in the 800 and 1,600. “With a program that is continuing to grow year after year, our goals will start to shift toward competing for team medals at meets,” Hughes said. “With such a young team, we will start by setting individual goals. … I’m just excited to see what this group can do.”

Princeton

Coach: Pat Hodge

Top returners: Ruby Acker, jr.; Camryn Driscoll, jr.; Payton Frueh, jr.; Keaira Knupp, so.; Natalie Meyer, so.; Josie Sierens, so.; Alexandra Waca, so.; Avery Waca, jr.; Emma Wahlgren, so.; Ashlyn Weber, sr.

Key newcomers: Chloe Moats, fr.; Jocelyn Strouss, fr.; Annie Thompson, fr.

Worthy of note: Graduation took a heavy toll on the Tigresses with the losses of the top two throwers and three of their top four sprinters. The PHS roster has 12 sophomores and 11 juniors to back just three seniors. Driscoll is the reigning Three Rivers 400 champion, finishing ninth at state and added her first Top Times indoor medal this spring. Weber was the conference runner-up in triple jump. Acker (1,600), Knupp (4x200), Meyer (3,200), Sierens (vault/HJ) and Alexandra Waca (3,200) also medaled at conference. The incoming talents of Moats (hurdles/sprints), Strouss (mid distance) and Thompson (vault), who were all IESA state qualifiers, will give PHS a boost. “We should be competitive again this year. We have a pretty strong distance crew returning, which will be added to with a couple of our freshmen. Plus we’ll have two vaulters for the first time in a while,” said Hodge, who starts his 31st year. “I’ve been very impressed so far with the improvement that we’ve seen in our distance group and with our returning sprinters, plus the contributions that our newcomers have made.”

Bureau Valley

Coach: Jennifer Backer

Top returners: Libby Endress, so.; Landry Hitzler, sr.; Gemma Moore, so.; Emma Mussche, jr.; Maddie Wetzel, jr.; Carly Wiggim, jr.

Key newcomers: Leah Birdsley, fr.; Caitlyn Egan, fr.; Elise House, fr.; Mya Shipp, fr.

Worthy of note: Wetzell is a returning state qualifier in the 1,600 and 3,200 and was sectional champion on her home track in both events. Endress is among the top area returners in the discus and triple jump, as is Mussche in the 800 and Moore in mid-distance. Hitzler came over from softball last year and was a big hit in throws and sprints. Mussche ran on the Storm’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay. Wiggim returns in the throws and vault. The freshmen Birdsley, Egan, House and Shipp will boost the Storm’s sprints and jumps. “I look forward to seeing how our new athletes and returners interact with each other with some different events,” Backer said. “Our seniors last year had a lot of sprinting success, and I am hoping that we can tap into that with our incoming freshmen. I also look forward to seeing Maddie Wetzell, Gemma Moore and Emma Mussche continue their successes with their distance and mid-distance.” The Storm graduated state qualifiers Addie Wessel (100 & 300 hurdles) and Lynzie Cady (long jump) and does not bring back one runner from its state 4x100 and 4x200 medal-winning relays either from graduation, transfer or not coming out.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

Coach: Michael Robinson

Top returners: Bella Yanos, jr.; Jillian Anderson, jr.; Grace Althaus, sr.; Maddie Althaus, so.; Alexa McKendry, so.

Key newcomers: Olivea Gasper, fr.; Sydney Whelchel, fr.

Worth noting: The Clippers return several state qualifiers in Yanos (long jump) and Anderson (high jump) and three members of their 4x100 relay in Yanos, McKendry and Maddie Althaus. Robinson looks for the three returners and Anderson to make a strong 4x100 this season, and Grace and Maddie Althaus, Anderson and Whelchel to be a strong 4x400. Robinson expects Yanos (sprints, LJ), Anderson (HJ, relays), Grace Althaus (sprints, LJ), Maddie Althaus (sprints, relays), McKendry (hurdles) and newcomers Gasper (throws) to contend for state berths. “Our goal is to always improve and put ourselves in a good place for contention,” Robinson said.

DePue

Coach: John Beatty

Top returner: Sara Aguirre, jr.

Worth noting: DePue restarted its track program last year and now has a veteran coach to lead the way in Beatty, who was the La Salle-Peru girls coach for more than a decade. Aguirre is a top returner for the Little Giants, who will focus on sprints. “We have small numbers and no track and field facilities,” Beatty said. “Despite the obstacles, we will work hard to live up to our name, Little Giants.”

Earlville-Serena

Coaches: Brennan Sweeney and Alyssa Allison

Top returners: Bailey Miller, jr.; Alexa McNally, so.; Sage Mahler, so; Madelynne Domin, so.; Elizabeth Vazquez, so.

Top newcomers: Rylee Collins, fr.; Madilyn Sterchi, fr.; Annabelle Miller, fr.; Finely Jobst, so.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders have a young team, but one that has a lot of potential and talent, the coaching staff said. With a solid roster, the co-op is looking forward to having athletes in the majority of the events.

Henry-Midland

Coach: Carrie Meffert

Top returners: Daniella Bumber, jr.; Taylor Frawley, jr.; Ali Mitchell, so.

Key newcomers: Audrey Chambers, fr.

Worth noting: Bumber leads a strong group of returning athletes for the Timberducks. Bumber looks to be in the hunt for the 400 state title and medals in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. Last season, she finished second in the 400 in 55.84 seconds, placed fifth in the 200 and eighth in the 100. Bumber, Frawley and Mitchell ran on H-M’s state 4x100 last year and look to return this spring with Chambers filling the fourth spot. Frawley was a state medalist in the long jump last year, placing eighth. Mitchell (high ump) and Chambers (long jump) also look to contend for individual state berths. Chambers was IESA Class 2A runner-up in long jump as an eighth grader. “I’m looking forward to seeing who steps up,” Meffert said. “I have so many athletes with potential. It’s getting them to realize it that’s the hard part.”

Fieldcrest

Coaches: Michael Hamer and David Vasquez

Top returners: Macy Gochanour jr.; Pru Mangan, jr.

Worth noting: Hamer and Vasquez take over as head coaches for long-time coach Carol Bauer, who remains on staff as a volunteer assistant. Gochanour qualified for state in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles last season. She won the 300 hurdles at the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional, turning in the area’s second-best time last spring at 48.83 seconds. Mangan also qualified for state last year in the discus with a runner-up finish at the sectional with a toss of 32.07 meters.