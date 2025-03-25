Mendota soccer earns first win: Monday’s NewsTribune/BCR roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 3, Streator 0: Crystal Garcia scored a pair of goals to lead the Trojans to their first victory of the season on Monday in Mendota.

Kamilah Preciado also scored for Mendota (1-1), while Laylie Denault had an assist.

Rock Island 4, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in La Salle.

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 9, Streator 2: Mackenzie Chamberlain went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Karmen Piano doubled and scored three runs, while Lydia Steinbach was 1 for 3 with two runs.

Callie Mertes was the winning pitcher as she gave up two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking two in 5⅓ innings. Claire Boudreau threw 1⅔ perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Rock Falls 11, Hall 4: The Red Devils outhit the Rockets 10-6 but committed six errors in a nonconference loss in Spring Valley.

Leah Pelka went 2 for 3 with a run, while Caroline Morris was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Brynn Blair was the losing pitcher for Hall (0-4).

Erie-Prophetstown 5, Bureau Valley 2: Emily Wright had both of the Storm’s hits, including a double, and scored a run in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Carly Reglin took the loss in the circle for BV (3-1) as she allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.

Dwight 17, Fieldcrest 2 (5 inn.): The Knights did not record a hit in a nonconference loss in Minonk.

Julia Ehrnthaller took the loss for Fieldcrest (0-1).

BASEBALL

Hall 22, Rock Falls 6 (4 inn.): Greyson Bickett went 3 for 3 with a triple and a double while driving in five runs as the Red Devils cruised to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

After the Rockets scored six runs in the first, Hall scored five in the second and exploded for 14 in the third.

Jaxon Pinter was 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and a run, Geno Ferrari went 4 for 4 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs, and Braden Curran and Jack Jablonski each had two hits, three RBIs and two runs.

Jack Curran was the winning pitcher for Hall (3-2) as he gave up two hits in three shutout innings.

Bureau Valley 11, Erie-Prophetstown 4: Tyce Barkman went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Storm earned a nonconference win in Manlius.

Elijah Endress was 2 for 3 and scored three runs for BV (3-0), while Logan Philhower was 4 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Endress was the winning pitcher in relief with three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and two walks.

Fieldcrest 11, Dwight 7: Tyler Serna was 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and a run to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Wenona.

Jordan Heider was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs for Fieldcrest (2-0), which scored seven runs in the sixth inning, while Lucas Anson was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run.

Anson also earned the win in relief.

Brimfield-Elmwood 10, Henry-Senachwine 0 (5 inn.): The Mallards managed two hits in a nonconference loss in Henry.

Ben Meachum was the losing pitcher for Henry (0-2).

MEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 5, Elgin 4: Tyson Phillips, Collin Krug, Alan Sifuentes and Corey Armstrong won in singles as the Eagles earned a victory Saturday in Elgin.

IVCC 5, Maharisi 2: Tyson Phillips and Alan Sifuentes won at No. 1 doubles and each won in singles as the Eagles picked up a win in Sterling.

Sebastian Cabrera teamed with Brodie Moss to win at No. 3 doubles and Cabrera also won in singles.

MEN’S GOLF

At Peoria: IVCC placed 14th among 19 teams at Illinois Central College’s Cougar Preview at Weaver Ridge Golf Club over the weekend.

Jake Delaney led the Eagles with a 160.