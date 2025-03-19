St. Bede baseball opens with win over Kewanee: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 3, Kewanee 0: Alan Spencer and Gino Ferrari combined for a two-hit shutout Tuesday as the Bruins opened the season with a nonconference victory in Peru.

Spencer gave up two hits while striking out four batters and walking none in three innings, while Ferrari tossed four perfect innings with nine strikeouts.

Gus Burr and Ranbir Saini each went 1 for 3 with an RBI for St. Bede, while Carson Riva was 1 for 2 with a run.

Putnam County 6, Gardner-S. Wilmington 5: The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win in a nonconference game in Granville.

Kade Zimmerlein singled to score Maddox Poole for the winning run.

Johnathon Stunkel went 3 for 4 with a solo home run, and Drew Carlson was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Carlson also earned the win in relief for PC (2-0) as he pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Alleman 8, La Salle-Peru 4: Jacob Gross belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in their season opener in Rock Island.

Jackson Piecha went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for L-P, while Rock Radtke took the loss on the mound as he gave up three unearned runs on one hit with one strikeout and no walks in two innings of relief.

Ashton-Franklin Center 12, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): Aden Browder went 1 for 3 and drove in the only run for the Red Raiders in a nonconference loss in Earlville.

Declan Brennan took the loss on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 10, Princeville 0: Brynna Anderson went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run as the Mallards opened their season with a nonconference victory in Princeville.

Lexi Serpette was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs, while Brooklynn Thompson was 3 for 3 and scored two runs.

Rachel Eckert was the winning pitcher in relief as she pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Lauren Harbison pitched three scoreless innings, giving up two hits with nine strikeouts and one walk before leaving after being hit with a line drive in the fourth inning.

St. Bede 13, Dwight 1 (6 inn.): Macy Kelly went 3 for 4 with a triple while driving in four runs and scoring two as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Morgan Mercer tripled twice and drove in three runs for St. Bede.

Macy Strauch earned the win in the circle as she allowed one run on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Bureau Valley 3, Rock Falls 2: Carly Reglin gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out 12 batters and walking two in a complete game to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Manlius.

Kadyn Haage was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Emily Wright was 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

Earlville 13, Ashton-Franklin Center (5 inn.): Audrey and Addie Scherer combined to go 4 for 7 with two doubles five RBIs and four runs as the Red Raiders rolled to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Addie Scherer was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and two RBIs.

Shelby Garbacz was 2 for 3 with a triple and scored four runs for Earlville (1-1).

Addie Scherer gave up one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Putnam County 0: Valeria Villagomez hit a triple for one of PC’s three hits in a nonconference loss in Granville.

Myah Richardson took the loss in the circle.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 6-5, Highland 1-4: The Eagles opened Arrowhead Conference play with a doubleheader sweep in Oglesby.

In the Eagles’ 6-1 win in the opener, Callee Bauer doubled and drove in three runs, and Shanna Peterson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Shae Simons threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.

The Eagles (3-5) scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally to win the second game 5-4.

Bauer was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, Maddy Pangrcic went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Cassie Zimmerman was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Kara Staley earned the win as she allowed one run on three hits in four innings.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 4-4, Oakton 2-1: The Eagles swept a nonconference doubleheader in Schaumburg.

Jaydon Riggs hit a solo home run in IVCC’s 4-1 win in the opener, while General Schofield went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.

Braden Reilly tossed a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

In IVCC’s 4-1 win in the second game, Payton Dye gave up one unearned run on two hits while striking out six and walking two in a complete game.

Cade Baldauf was 2 for 3 and scored two runs for IVCC (4-7), while Max Cook went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Sycamore: Mendota’s Mariyah Elam won the triple jump with a leap of 10.37 meters at the Gary Egler Invitational. She also placed second in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.49 seconds.

The Trojans placed seventh among the 13 teams, while La Salle-Peru finished 10th.

Also for Mendota, Aby Buettner placed second in the long jump (5.41 meters).

For L-P, Aubrey Duttlinger finished second in the triple jump at 9.91 meters.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: The Bureau Valley girls placed second in a four-team meet at the Westwood Complex.

The Storm scored 62 points to finish behind Sterling (97).

Mya Shipp won the 400 meters in 1:04.62 and Elise House won the long jump at 4.81 meters. The pair also ran with Gemma Moore and Maddie Wetzell to win the 4x400 relay in 4:27.28.

In the boys meet, BV finished third.

Winners for the Storm were Andrew Roth in the 60 hurdles (9.3 seconds), Landon Hulsing in the high jump (1.85 meters), Justin Moon in the triple jump (11.94 meters) and the 4x800 relay of Maddox Moore, Adrian Gallardo, Nathan Siri and Alex Gallardo (9:08.16).