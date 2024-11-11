NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Cesar Casas

Sophomore Cesar Casas played a big role in helping the Mendota boys soccer team reach the state tournament for the first time.

Casas scored a goal with less than a minute left to lift the Trojans to a 2-1 win over Peoria Christian in the Class 1A IVC Sectional final.

In the the Trojans’ 2-0 win over Aurora Central Catholic in the Mendota Supersectional, Casas had a goal and an assist.

The Trojans went on to place third at state.

“Cesar has been our clutch player all year,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “When we’ve needed big goals, it just always seems to be him. Not that anybody else can’t do it, but it just seems like it always happens to be him and he rises to the occasion. He’s a wonderful kid. He works his butt off all the time. He’s had an issue with his knee for a while, but he just wants to try to keep playing through it. He’s just so calm and composed as a sophomore. I know I’m going to get his best effort every time no matter what. He was definitely a big reason why we were here (at state).

For his performance, Casas was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Casas answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing soccer and how did you get into it?

Casas: I started playing soccer when I was about 6 years old. I got into it because my dad taught me since I was a kid.

What do you like about playing soccer?

Casas: Just the passion. I have a lot of passion for it because I always saw my dad play.

What makes you a good soccer player?

Casas: Just never giving up and having good technique with the ball.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Casas: Placing third at state is my favorite sports memory because this team has been together for our whole lives and just making it this far and completing the journey is good.

Besides Mendota’s field, what is the best field you’ve ever played on?

Casas: The best soccer field I’ve ever played on was in Waukegan. They have grass fields and they’re really nice.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Casas: I would go to Spain so I could see Real Madrid play.

If the team is coming home from a road game, what restaurant do you like to stop at and what do you get?

Casas: Buffalo Wild Wings and I usually get 10 traditional honey BBQ wings.

Do you have any superstitions or pre-game rituals?

Casas: I usually pray to God before the game and after the game.

Do you have any TV shows or movies that you never get tired of watching?

Casas: I like watching ‘Friends’ and ‘Fast and Furious’ movies.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Casas: I think those were two of the best games I played this year.