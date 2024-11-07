November 07, 2024
Boys soccer: A glance at the Class 1A state tournament

By Kevin Chlum
Leroy Arias of Mendota dribbles ball over player of Aurora Central Catholic High School on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Richard E. Phalen, SR. Field in Mendota.

Mendota's David Casas dribbles the ball over an Aurora Central Catholic player during Saturday's Class 1A Mendota Supersectional. (MaKade Rios of Shaw Local)

A look the schedule and a breakdown of the four teams that will compete for the Class 1A state championship this week at Hoffman Estates High School.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Semifinals: Columbia vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.; Mendota vs. Normal U-High, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, noon

Saturday

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

PARTICIPANTS

Mendota Trojans (24-2-1)

Coach: Nick Myers (10th season, 136-69-6)

Conference: Three Rivers

Previous state appearances: None

Statistical leaders: Goals – Cesar Casas 32, Isaac Diaz 31, Johan Cortez 27, Sebastian Carlos 16; Assists – Cortez 28, Casas 12, Mauricio Martinez 11, Carlos 9, Diaz 9; Saves – Mateo Goy 74; Goals allowed – Goy 22 in 26 games (0.85 GAA).

How they got here: Serena Regional: Semifinal – Mendota 6, DePue-Hall 0; Championship – Mendota 6, Princeton 0. IVC Sectional: Semifinal – Mendota 5, Beardstown 0; Championship – Mendota 2, Peoria Christian 1. Mendota Supersectional – Mendota 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0.

Normal U-High Pioneers (23-5-1)

Coach: Jeremy Stanton (18th season, 274-128-37)

Conference: Central State Eight

Previous state appearances: 1996, 1998 (3rd), 2001, 2016 (1st), 2023 (2nd)

Statistical leaders: Goals – Noah Molitor 44, Keaton Ash 18, Owen Pacetti 9, Myles Parola 9. Assists – Pacetti 24, Molitor 11, Parola 9, Ash 8. Goals allowed – Noah Grieshaber 17 in 24 games 0.71 (GAA).

How they got here: U-High Regional: Semifinal – U-High 10, Calvary Christian 0, Championship – U-High 5, Bloomington Central Catholic 1; Monticello Sectional: Semifinal – U-High 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 0, Championship – U-High 4, Fisher 0; Herscher Supersectional – U-High 5, Manteno 0.

Columbia Eagles (24-3-1)

Coach: Jamey Bridges (4th season, 70-22-8)

Conference: Cahokia

Previous state appearances: 2010 (3rd), 2014 (1st), 2023 (3rd)

Statistical leaders: Goals – Hayes Van Breusegen 33, Liam Bivins 17, Micah James 16, Luke Dewilde 15, Quentin Frentzel 12, Drew Elliot 10. Assists – James 18, Frentzel 14, Dewilde 12, Bivins 10; Saves – Brady Hemminghaus 76, Brayden Keys 38. Goals allowed – Hemminghaus 13 in 28 games (0.46 GAA), Keys 6 in 23 games (0.26 GAA).

How they got here: Alton Marquette Regional: Semifinal – Columbia 9, Pisa Southwestern 0, Championship – Columbia 2, Alton Marquette 1; Granite City Sectional: Semifinal – Columbia 1, Murphysboro 0, Championship – Columbia 3, Father McGivney 2; Columbia Supersectional – Columbia 4, Williamsville 1.

Cristo Rey Jesuit Cristeros 20-4-2

Coach: Manuel Chavez (14th season, 192-87-23)

Conference: Chicago Prep

Previous state appearances: None

Statistical leaders: Goals – Miguel Puntos 10, Jovani Guzman 6. Assists – Liam Tapia 4, Puntos 3, Guzman 3.

How they got here: Chicago University Regional: Semifinal – Cristo Rey Jesuit 9, Chicago Air Force Academy 0, Championship – Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, Chicago University 0; Chicago University Sectional: Semifinal – Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Noble/Rauner 0, Championship – Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, Lisle 0; Cristo Rey St. Martin Supersectional – Cristo Rey Jesuit 1, Northridge Prep 0.

