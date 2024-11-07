Boys soccer: A glance at the Class 1A state tournament

Mendota's David Casas dribbles the ball over an Aurora Central Catholic player during Saturday's Class 1A Mendota Supersectional. (MaKade Rios of Shaw Local)

A look the schedule and a breakdown of the four teams that will compete for the Class 1A state championship this week at Hoffman Estates High School.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Semifinals: Columbia vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.; Mendota vs. Normal U-High, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, noon

Saturday

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

PARTICIPANTS

Mendota Trojans (24-2-1)

Coach: Nick Myers (10th season, 136-69-6)

Conference: Three Rivers

Previous state appearances: None

Statistical leaders: Goals – Cesar Casas 32, Isaac Diaz 31, Johan Cortez 27, Sebastian Carlos 16; Assists – Cortez 28, Casas 12, Mauricio Martinez 11, Carlos 9, Diaz 9; Saves – Mateo Goy 74; Goals allowed – Goy 22 in 26 games (0.85 GAA).

How they got here: Serena Regional: Semifinal – Mendota 6, DePue-Hall 0; Championship – Mendota 6, Princeton 0. IVC Sectional: Semifinal – Mendota 5, Beardstown 0; Championship – Mendota 2, Peoria Christian 1. Mendota Supersectional – Mendota 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0.

Normal U-High Pioneers (23-5-1)

Coach: Jeremy Stanton (18th season, 274-128-37)

Conference: Central State Eight

Previous state appearances: 1996, 1998 (3rd), 2001, 2016 (1st), 2023 (2nd)

Statistical leaders: Goals – Noah Molitor 44, Keaton Ash 18, Owen Pacetti 9, Myles Parola 9. Assists – Pacetti 24, Molitor 11, Parola 9, Ash 8. Goals allowed – Noah Grieshaber 17 in 24 games 0.71 (GAA).

How they got here: U-High Regional: Semifinal – U-High 10, Calvary Christian 0, Championship – U-High 5, Bloomington Central Catholic 1; Monticello Sectional: Semifinal – U-High 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 0, Championship – U-High 4, Fisher 0; Herscher Supersectional – U-High 5, Manteno 0.

Columbia Eagles (24-3-1)

Coach: Jamey Bridges (4th season, 70-22-8)

Conference: Cahokia

Previous state appearances: 2010 (3rd), 2014 (1st), 2023 (3rd)

Statistical leaders: Goals – Hayes Van Breusegen 33, Liam Bivins 17, Micah James 16, Luke Dewilde 15, Quentin Frentzel 12, Drew Elliot 10. Assists – James 18, Frentzel 14, Dewilde 12, Bivins 10; Saves – Brady Hemminghaus 76, Brayden Keys 38. Goals allowed – Hemminghaus 13 in 28 games (0.46 GAA), Keys 6 in 23 games (0.26 GAA).

How they got here: Alton Marquette Regional: Semifinal – Columbia 9, Pisa Southwestern 0, Championship – Columbia 2, Alton Marquette 1; Granite City Sectional: Semifinal – Columbia 1, Murphysboro 0, Championship – Columbia 3, Father McGivney 2; Columbia Supersectional – Columbia 4, Williamsville 1.

Cristo Rey Jesuit Cristeros 20-4-2

Coach: Manuel Chavez (14th season, 192-87-23)

Conference: Chicago Prep

Previous state appearances: None

Statistical leaders: Goals – Miguel Puntos 10, Jovani Guzman 6. Assists – Liam Tapia 4, Puntos 3, Guzman 3.

How they got here: Chicago University Regional: Semifinal – Cristo Rey Jesuit 9, Chicago Air Force Academy 0, Championship – Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, Chicago University 0; Chicago University Sectional: Semifinal – Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Noble/Rauner 0, Championship – Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, Lisle 0; Cristo Rey St. Martin Supersectional – Cristo Rey Jesuit 1, Northridge Prep 0.