La Salle-Peru tennis finishes season at state: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

La Salle-Peru No. 1 doubles team of Elena Leone (left) and Cali Mickley (Brian Hoxsey)

GIRLS TENNIS

At Chicago suburbs: La Salle-Peru’s four entrants in the Class 1A state tournament wrapped up their seasons Thursday.

L-P’s doubles team of Elena Leone and Cali Mickley lost its first match 6-2, 6-1 to Benet’s Natalie Grove and Katie Jendra, but bounced back to win two consolation matches.

Leone and Mickley beat Paris’ Emerson Barnett and Bella Moreschi 7-5, 3-6 (11-9) and defeated Nazareth’s Ana Djurasovic and Margaret Anos 7-5, 6-7, 10-4. The duo’s season ended with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Civic Memorial’s Emma Davis and Abigail Harms in a third-round consolation match.

L-P’s Kylee Halm and Izzy Pecchio lost their first match 6-1, 6-0 to Richland County’s McKenna Snider and Claire Uhl before bouncing back for a 6-4, 6-2 win over Mia Whitfield and Amelia Cooper, of Meta Valley, in a first-round consolation. The pair lost 6-1, 6-2 to Teutopolis’ Ella Wermert and Allie Ruholl in a second-round consolation match.

L-P singles players Eva Cervantes and Grace Pecchio each lost her first two matches.

VOLLEYBALL

Earlville 2, Parkview Christian 1: Audrey Scherer had nine points, three aces, eight assists and three kills to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Jacey Helgesen had 13 digs for Earlville, while Addie Scherer served for eight points and three aces.

Sterling 2, Mendota 0: The Spikers lost 25-10, 25-10 in a nonconference match in Sterling.

IMSA 2, LaMoille 0: Claire Lovgren had four kills and nine digs as the Lions lost 25-15, 25-16 in a Little Ten Conference match in LaMoille.

Sadie Quest added eight digs, seven assists and two kills.

Wednesday results

WOMEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 2, Truman 2: The Eagles played to a draw Wednesday in Chicago.

Litzy Lopez scored both goals for IVCC. Anastasia Sondgeroth and Aurora Reed each had an assist, while Reed made seven saves in goal ,and Grace Johnson had six saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

Truman 3, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost a nonconference game Wednesday in Chicago.

VOLLEYBALL

Bureau Valley 2, West Central 1: Kinley Canady put down 25 kills Wednesday to lead the Storm to a 19-25, 25-21, 25-21 victory in a Lincoln Trail Conference match in Manlius.

Lesleigh Maynard served for 17 points and seven aces for BV (16-13-3, 6-5 LTC).