L-P volleyball locks up share of Interstate 8 title: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Rochelle 0: Callie Mertes served for 22 points and five aces to go along with seven digs as the Cavaliers won 25-9, 25-8 Tuesday to lock up at least a share of the Interstate 8 Conference title.

L-P (27-5, 8-1 I8) can win the conference title outright with a victory over Kaneland (22-11, 6-2) on Thursday.

Aubrey Duttlinger put down 11 kills for the Cavs, while Kelsey Frederick had 12 points and six kills and Ava Currie added four kills and four blocks.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Brooklynn Thompson had 14 digs, 10 points and three kills to help the Mallards to a 25-10, 25-17 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.

Harper Schrock had 12 kills, five points and a block for Henry (27-7, 7-2 TCC), while Kaitlyn Anderson had 12 digs, six kills, four assists and two aces and Lauren Harbison contributed 24 assists, five digs and an ace.

Hall 2, Newman 1: Kaitlyn Coutts had 16 digs, seven kills, three aces and two blocks to lead the Red Devils to a 25-16, 23-25, 25-17 Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Morgan Hoscheid had 14 assists, 12 digs and three aces for Hall (16-13-2, 3-6 TRC East), while Evelyn Bryant added 21 digs.

Seneca 2, Putnam County 0: Myah Richardson had 12 digs and seven kills as the Panthers lost 25-19, 25-8 in a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.

Sarah Wiesbrock added 10 digs and two points for PC (11-20-1, 3-6 TCC).

Kewanee 2, Mendota 0: The Spikers lost 25-15, 25-17 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.

Newark 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-12, 25-11 in a Little Ten Conference match in Newark.

GIRLS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 81, Pontiac 9: Sam Nauman and Addisyn Budnick each won two individual events to lead the Cavaliers to a victory in La Salle.

Nauman won the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.83) and the 500 free (5:25.78), while Budnick won the 50 free (28.69 seconds) and the 100 free (1:02.68).

Lily Miller, Anna Weitl, Emily Lowery and Clara Weitl won the 200 medley relay (2:15.19), Emma Short, Clara Weitl, Finley Jobst and Nauman won the 200 free relay (1:52.95) and Nauman, Jobst, Anna Weitl and Short won the 400 free relay (4:07.76).