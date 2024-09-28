IVCC men’s golf takes 5th at Frye Lake Invite: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

MEN’S GOLF

At Sherrard: IVCC sophomore Jonathan Cooper shot a two-round score of 151 (74-77) to tie for third in the Fall Frye Lake Invite on Friday at Frye Lake Golf Club.

The Eagles placed fifth among the 15 teams with a 319-312-631.

Also for IVCC, Jake Delaney shot a 157 to place 17th, Cole Park carded a 160, and Carter Fenza added a 163.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

IVCC 3, Joliet 1: The Eagles won 25-19, 25-9, 19-25, 26-24 in a nonconference match in Oglesby.

FOOTBALL

Warrensburg-Latham 21, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights fell to 1-4 with a Heart of Central Illinois loss in Minonk.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

At Normal: The IVCC women placed fifth Thursday at the Heartland Invitational.

Tatiana Serna led the Eagles with a 23:39 in the 5-kilometer race. She was followed by teammates Kailey Goetsch (27.41), Yovanna Reyes (28:21), Meghann Ostler (28:35) and Claire Durdan (29:44).

In the men’s race, Dagen Setchell led IVCC with a 32:09 in the 8K to help the Eagles to eighth place. Following him were Erik Garcia (32:43), Christian Yepsen (33:55), Azael Vargas (36:10) and Kevin Rynke (36:12).