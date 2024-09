IVCC women’s soccer earns first win: Sunday’s NewsTribune roundup

WOMEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 7, Triton 1: The Eagles earned their first victory of the season Sunday at Rotary Park in La Salle.

La Salle-Peru graduate Danica Scoma scored two goals and had two assists to lead the IVCC offense, fellow L-P alumnae Abigail Poole and Ottawa graduate Morgan Clements each had a goal and an assist and Grace Johnson, Tyanna Clark and Princeton grad Anastasia Sondgeroth each added one goal.

L-P alum Aurora Reed had six saves and Johnson made two saves for IVCC (1-3).

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 1, Triton 0: Nick Venjakob scored an unassisted goal to lift the Eagles to a victory at Rotary Park in La Salle.

Jabu Mooketsi made six saves in net for IVCC (2-10).