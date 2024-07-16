July 16, 2024
Mendota Minor League baseball wins state quarterfinal

By Kevin Chlum
The Mendota Minor League baseball team went 3-0 in pool play in the state tournament on July 13-14 in Paris, Ill. Mendota advances to bracket play beginning Monday.

The Mendota Minor League baseball team beat River Forest 9-7 in a state quarterfinal Monday. (Photo provided by Clay Coss)

The No. 3-seeded Mendota Minor League baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to propel it to a 9-7 victory over No. 6 River Forest in a state quarterfinal in Paris, Ill.

Liam Christmann was 2 for 2 and scored three runs, while Kohen Piller went 3 for 3 with a run.

Brooks Pawlowski, Harry Coss, Emilio Arteaga, Brayden Piller and Julien Woods also scored runs for Mendota, while Arteaga, Brayden Piller, Frank Hochstatter, Connor Reppin and Kyle Henkel each had an RBI.

Arteaga earned the win in relief as he gave up one earned run on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk in 1 1/3 innings. Brayden Piller retired the only two batters he faced to close out the game.

The semifinals and title game are Tuesday.

