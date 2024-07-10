Oglesby Major League softball goes 4-0 in pool play at state, takes No. 1 seed into semis

The Oglesby Major League softball team went 4-0 in pool play at state to earn the No. 1 seed for the semifinals. The semifinals and title game are Wednesday in Rushville. (Brian Hoxsey)

The Oglesby Major League softball team finished 4-0 in pool play at the state tournament in Rushville after defeating Orion 17-5 on Tuesday.

Elyse Grubich and Annika Bauer each drove in three runs, while Madison Hill contributed two RBIs.

Bauer got the win in the circle as she allowed four earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Oglesby earned the No. 1 seed for the semifinals and will face No. 4 Brookfield at 4 p.m. Oglesby beat Brookfield 7-1 during pool play.

No. 2 Beardstown and No. 3 Clarendon Hills will play at 6 p.m.

The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m.