2024 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Honor Roll

A look at the top girls track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area for the 2024 season.

Lily Bosnich, so., St. Bede: Bosnich was the area’s top hurdler this spring, winning every hurdles race she entered until state and topping the area leaderboard in the 100-meter hurdles (15.19) and the 300 hurdles (45.25). She placed second at the Class 1A state meet in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles. Bosnich also qualified for state in the 200 and 4x100 relay.

St. Bede's Lili Bosnich (center) pulls ahead of Fulton's Emery Wherry and Amboy's Elly Jones to win the 100 meter hurdles during the Class 1A Sectional meet in May at Bureau Valley High School. (Scott Anderson)

Daniella Bumber, so., Henry-Midland: For the second year in a row, Bumber qualified for the Class 1A state meet in four events – the 100, 200, 400 and 4x100 relay. At state, she placed second in the 400, fifth in the 200 and eighth in the 100. She led the area in all three sprints with a 12.44 seconds in the 100, 25.27 in the 200 and 55.84 in the 400, which is 0.18 off the all-time area record.

Lynzie Cady, sr., Bureau Valley: Cady competed in jumps, throws, sprints and relays, qualifying for state in the long jump and the 4x400 relay. Her best long jump of the season of 5.01 meters ranked third in the area, and she ran on the area’s best 4x400 (4:19.66) relay.

Camryn Driscoll, so., Princeton: Driscoll won every 400 race she ran until the postseason, where she placed second in the Class 2A Princeton Sectional and ninth at the state meet. Driscoll had the area’s second-best 400 time this season at 59.41 and also ranked third in the 100 (12.86) and 200 (26.76).

Aubrey Duttlinger, fr., La Salle-Peru: Duttlinger won the long jump and placed top two in triple jump in every regular-season meet. She placed second in long jump and third in triple jump at the Class 2A Princeton Sectional, qualifying for state in both. She topped the area leaderboard in both jumps with 5.39 meters in the long and 11.09 in the triple.

Mariyah Elam, fr., Mendota: The 2024 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year won the Class 2A high jump state title and earned an eighth-place state medal in the 100 hurdles. She won the high jump, triple jump and 100 hurdles at the Rochelle Sectional. Elam had the area’s best high jump of 1.68 meters (5 feet, 6 inches), which is half an inch shy of Tessa Holland’s all-time area record. Elam also ranked second in the area in the triple jump (10.87) and third in the 100 hurdles (15.91).

Princeton’s Morgan Foes loads up to throw the shot in the 2A shot put in May at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

Morgan Foes, sr., Princeton: Foes was the area’s top thrower this spring, owning the top mark in the shot put (11.9 meters) and discus (37.27). She placed top two in both events in every regular-season meet. Foes placed fourth in the shot put and seventh in discus at the Class 2A state meet.

Taylor Frawley, so., Henry-Midland: Frawley placed top three in the long jump in every meet until the Class 1A state meet, earning seven wins in the event, including at the Tri-County Conference Meet. She placed eighth at state in long jump and ranked second in the area at 5.3 meters. Frawley also qualified for state in the 4x100.

Macy Gochanour, so., Fieldcrest: Gochanour qualified for state in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She won the 300 hurdles at the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional. Gochanour turned in the area’s second-best 300 hurdles time this spring at 48.83.

Elly Jones, sr., Amboy co-op: Jones qualified for the Class 1A state meet for the fourth year in a row, advancing in the 100 hurdles, triple jump and 4x100 relay. Jones placed fourth at state in the 100 hurdles. She ranked third in the area in the triple jump (10.32), fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.6) and fourth in long jump (4.82).

Vyvienn O’Connell, fr., Earlville: O’Connell soared to the area’s best pole vault this season by nearly half a meter, recording a best of 2.9 meters. She placed at the Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional to advance to state, where she finished 15th, just missing the finals.

Elli Sines, jr., La Salle-Peru: Sines won every 100 hurdles and 100 race she entered during the regular season. She won the 100 hurdles at the Class 2A Princeton Sectional and brought home a fifth-place state medal. She ranked second in the area in the 100 hurdles (15.48) and 100 (12.73) and fifth in the 200 (27.32).

Addie Wessel, sr., Bureau Valley: Wessel was a double state qualifier, advancing to the Class 1A state meet in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She won the 300 hurdles at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. She ranked third in the area in the 300 hurdles (49.07) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.65).

Maddie Wetzell, so., Bureau Valley: Wetzell was a distance standout, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional to qualify for state in both events. She won the 3,200 at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Wetzell turned in the area’s top times in the 1,600 (5:40.98) and the 3,200 (12:14.34).

Bureau Valley 4x100/4x200: The foursome of Connie Gibson, Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady qualified for the Class 1A state meet in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, placing seventh in the 4x100 and ninth in the 4x200. They won the 4x100 at the Bureau Valley Sectional and placed second in the 4x100 and 4x200 at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.