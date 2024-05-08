Four La Salle-Peru girls soccer players sign with Illinois Valley Community College

La Salle-Peru seniors (seated from left) Litzy Lopez, Abigail Poole, Danica Scoma and Coral Garcia have signed to play soccer at IVCC. They were joined at their signing by IVCC coach Gerald Stuart (standing, left) and L-P coach Christin Pappas. (Photo provided by Christin Pappas)

Four La Salle-Peru girls soccer players will continue their careers next fall at Illinois Valley Community College.

Forward/midfielders Litzy Lopez, Abigail Poole and Danica Scoma and defender Coral Garcia have signed Letters of Intent to play for the Eagles.

The foursome have helped the Cavaliers to a program record for wins as L-P is 12-7-1.

Lopez has 12 goals and 11 assists this season, Poole has 15 goals and eight assists and Scoma, the 2023 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year, has scored 19 goals and recorded 16 assists. Garcia “is a top defender and very reliable,” L-P coach Christin Pappas said.

“Having four of our soccer players continue to play at the next level at IVCC is always the goal,” Pappas said. “I’m so pleased they are continuing the sport they love and will be in good hands with coach (Gerald) Stuart. I’ll be on the sidelines cheering them on any chance I get. Best to all on their continued success.”

The Cavaliers are the No. 6 seed in their sub-sectional and will open the postseason against No. 4 Morris in a Class 2A L-P Regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.