L-P softball rallies to beat Morris: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 10, Morris 9: The Cavaliers scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, capped by an RBI double by Callie Mertes, to pull out a walkoff win in an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.

Taylor Vescogni hit a pair of home runs, while Anna Riva also launched a home run.

Lydia Steinbach had three hits for L-P (14-10, 6-2 I8), while Mertes earned the win in relief.

Kewanee 14, Hall 4 (6 inn.): Caroline Morris went 2 for 3 with two runs and a run as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Ava Delphi was 2 for 3 with a run for Hall.

Dwight 10, Fieldcrest 1: TeriLynn Timmerman doubled and scored the Knights’ only run in a nonconference loss in Dwight.

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 3, Rochelle 1: Alex Galindo had a single and an RBI and Jacob Gross had a sacrifice fly as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference victory.

Brandon Foreman was the winning pitcher for L-P (10-14, 3-8), while Brendan Boudreau picked up the save.

Hall 12, Kewanee 1 (6 inn.): The Red Devils scored 12 runs in the sixth inning to claim a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Izzaq Zrust went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for Hall (14-8, 6-2 TRC East), while Jack Jablonski was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Max Bryant earned the win as he gave up one earned run on one hit with six strikeouts and five walks in five innings.

Sterling 4, Mendota 0: Justin Randolph doubled for one of the Trojans’ three hits in a nonconference loss in Mendota.

Izaiah Nanez took the loss for Mendota (7-7) as he gave up three unearned runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Dwight 9, Fieldcrest 3: Lucas May went 2 for 4 with a run as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Dwight.

Jordan Heider was 1 for 3 with a run for Fieldcrest (8-10).

Alleman 8, Bureau Valley 7 (8 inn.): Bryce Helms was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run as the Storm lost a nonconference game in Manlius.

Logan Philhower doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for BV (11-11).

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaneland 6, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers were shut out in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.