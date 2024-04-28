Putnam County baseball rallies to be Midland: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Putnam County 8, Midland 7: The Panthers scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a Tri-County Conference victory Saturday in Granville.

Miles Main hit a two-run double to drive in two for the winning runs for PC (6-13, 5-6 TCC). He finished 2 for 3 with two doubles.

Drew Carlson was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and a run, while Traxton Mattingly went 2 for 4 with a double and a run. Mattingly also earned the win on the mound as he allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Princeton 12, Ottawa 9: The Tigers scored eight runs in the fourth inning en route to a nonconference victory in Ottawa.

Ace Christiansen, Jordan Reinhardt and Will Lott each drove in three runs for Princeton (7-7). Christiansen was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs, Reinhardt was 2 for 4 with a double and a run and Lott was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double and a run.

Braden Shaw earned the win on the mound as he allowed six earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings. Reinhardt earned the save as he gave up two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in two innings.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Sauk Valley 10-10, IVCC 9-9: The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Dixon, losing both games 10-9 on walkoff hits.

In first game, Sauk Valley scored on an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for a walkoff win.

Ashton Harvey went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs for the Eagles, while Beau Ewers was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

IVCC took the lead in the top of the eighth inning in the second game only to see Sauk Valley score on a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the inning.

Harvey was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Eagles (8-30, 4-14 Arrowhead), while M Reksnis went 2 for 5 and scored three runs.