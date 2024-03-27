Bureau Valley boys track places fifth at Rosenberry Invite: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Brock Shane cleared 3.43 meters to win the pole vault at the Rosenberry Invite at the Westwood Complex to help Bureau Valley place fifth.

Morrison won with 84 points, the Storm had 47 points, Princeton (22) finished eighth and Hall and the Amboy co-op tied for ninth with 16.5 points.

Shane also placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.91 seconds.

Also for BV, Landon Hulsing placed second in the high jump by clearing 1.78 meters, while Justin Moon was third in the triple jump (11.35m), fourth in the high jump (1.73m) and fifth in the 400 (58 seconds) and Andrew Roth took third in the 60 hurdles in 9.29 seconds.

Princeton’s Payne Miller (16.52m) and Cade Odell (14.71m) placed first and third, respectively, in the shot put, while the foursome of Augustus Swanson, Tyler VandeVenter, Michael Sanchez-Rodriguez and Dawson Lambert finished fourth in the 4x800 relay in 9:39.26.

For the Red Devils, Caleb Bickett placed second in the 60 in 7.3 seconds and fourth in the 200 in 24.43 seconds.

Amboy’s Joel Billhorn was second in the 400 in 55.35 seconds and fifth in the long jump at 5.67 meters.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 2, Coal City 1: Janelle Rodriguez and Crystal Garcia each scored a goal to help the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.

Linnea Escatel had an assist for Mendota (3-2), while Ariana Sanchez made seven saves.