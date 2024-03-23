NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Nathan Husser

St. Bede senior Nathan Husser used his bat and his arm to help the Bruins get off to a 3-0 start to the season.

Husser had seven RBIs and scored five runs for the week, including a 3 for 3 performance with three runs and two RBIs against Somonauk and a double, three RBIs and two runs against Kewanee.

He threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and two walks against Newark.

“Nathan is a great kid who paid the price in the offseason in the weight room,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said. “Looking ahead in the season, he’ll play a very integral part in our team’s success. I’m very happy for him to be recognized this early, but we also focus on the best is yet to come.”

For his performance, Husser was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Husser answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing baseball and how did you get into it?

Husser: I started playing baseball as early as I can remember. I got into playing baseball when I started playing with my dad in the backyard. Even today, my dad goes so far out of his way to throw to me and do everything he can to help me succeed.

What do you enjoy about playing baseball?

Husser: I would say the thing I enjoy the most is seeing my teammates succeed and seeing them smile and being happy the same way I am when I’m playing.

What makes you a good baseball player?

Husser: My work ethic and love for the game makes me a good baseball player, if that’s what you want to call me. I also believe I hold myself to a very high standard when it comes to playing the game.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever faced who wasn’t a teammate?

Husser: The best player I’ve ever played against was Andrew Pyszka from Putnam County. He is one of the most well rounded players I’ve ever faced. He was a phenomenal offensive and defensive player in high school.

Besides St. Bede’s field, where is the best baseball field you’ve played on?

Husser: I think the best baseball field I ever played on was the Louisville Slugger Complex when I was younger. I had so much fun playing on those fields when I was younger.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Husser: I would love to go to Alaska to see the Northern Lights and watch the snow fall.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Husser: I bet I could win an eating contest with Apple Jacks cereal. It’s always been my go-to meal throughout the years and is great any time of day.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Husser: I never get tired of watching Moneyball and Fight Club. Brad Pitt has always been my favorite actor.

What are your plans after high school?

Husser: I plan to play baseball at College of Lake County and open my own gym after that.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Husser: I thought I pitched well and put the ball in play and got lucky with the bat and found a few holes. I definitely think there is room for improvement on this upcoming week and the rest of the season.