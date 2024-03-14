NewsTribune baseball preview: 5 players to watch in 2024

With the 2024 high school baseball season underway, here are five players to keep an eye on this spring.

St. Bede pitcher Alex Ankiewicz fires a pitch to a Marquette batter during the 2023 season at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Tom SIstak)

Alex Ankiewicz, St. Bede, sr.

Ankiewicz was co-MVP for the Bruins last year along with classmate Seth Ferrari as he helped pitch St. Bede to the Three Rivers Conference East Division title. He was 5-1 with a 1.98 ERA while striking out 57 batters in 42 innings. He’ll lead a strong St. Bede pitching staff as the Bruins move to the Tri-County Conference.

L-P's Brendan Boudreau high fives teammate Brady Backes after scoring a run against Alleman on Tuesday. (Scott Anderson)

Brendan Boudreau, La Salle-Peru, sr.

Boudreau was solid on the mound and at the plate for the Cavaliers last spring. He went 6-2 with a 1.40 ERA while hitting .280 with seven doubles and 26 RBIs, which ranked sixth in the area. Boudreau has signed to play baseball at Spoon River College.

Henry's Lance Kiesewetter went 11-2 with a 1.92 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings last season. (Scott Anderson)

Lance Kiesewetter, Henry-Senachwine, sr.

Kiesewetter led the Mallards to the Class 1A state title game last season as he threw complete games in the regional final, sectional semifinal and supersectional, allowing two runs in those games. He went 11-2 with a 1.92 ERA with 136 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings. He also hit .390 with 30 RBIs and 22 runs. Kiesewetter was Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A Player of the Year. He’ll continue his career at Heartland Community College.

Hall's Joel Koch runs into home plate after hitting a home run against Sherrard during a Class 2A Sectional championship last season. (Scott Anderson)

Joel Koch, Hall, sr.

The Red Devils lost a lot of offense with the graduation of Mac Resetich, Kyler Lapp and Ashton Pecher, who combined for 118 RBIs and 121 runs as they helped Hall win a sectional title last spring. Koch should help fill the void with his power bat. Last season, Koch led the area with seven home runs and ranked fifth with 27 RBIs.

Princeton's Noah LaPorte sported a .400 batting average while finishing with four doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs and 15 runs last season. (Mike Vaughn)

Noah LaPorte, Princeton, jr.

The Tigers’ three-sport star has been named all-state in football by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and in basketball by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Illinois Media. He’ll look to make it three for three this spring in baseball. Last year, the outfielder ranked fourth in the area with a .400 batting average while finishing with four doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs and 15 runs.