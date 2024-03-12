Softball: With more experience, Hall hoping to take step forward

Hall's Mya McLaughlin slides in safely in home during a game in the 2022 season. McLaughlin is one of three seniors on the REd Devils roster this spring. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The Hall softball team managed just one win last season with a very young roster.

The Red Devils are still young but have more experience as coach Ellie Herrmann enters her second season.

“We have a lot of younger girls on our team again, but this year I think we have more experience,” Herrmann said. “The freshmen coming in all played travel ball, so that’s different than what we’ve had the last couple years. I think that’ll make a difference for us.”

With more experience, Herrmann expects Hall to be more competitive after losing many games by the 10-run or 15-run rule last spring.

“I have the same goal as when I started, to just keep growing the enthusiasm for the program,” Herrmann said. “I would like to win more games this year. I told the girls my goal is to compete with the teams we play. Last year, a lot of the girls got frustrated when we lost by 12 runs every game. I think this year we have the capability to compete. We won’t win every game, but we’ll have better scores.”

Hall has three seniors returning to lead the team in Mya McLaughlin, Evey Meyer and Sophie Delphi.

McLaughlin played center field last season, but Herrmann said she’s versatile and also may see time at catcher. Meyer is a middle infielder, and Delphi will see time at designated player and first base.

Junior Elle Brooks can play anywhere and will be in the starting lineup, while sophomore Charlie Pellegrini returns at pitcher, and classmate Haven Rossi has looked good in the outfield, but may also see time in the infield.

The Red Devils also welcome five freshmen, including four who are likely to start.

Kaitlyn Coutts will split pitching duties with Pellegrini, Caroline Morris is a versatile athlete who has volunteered to take over at catcher, Leah Burkart will play in the infield, and Ava Delphi and Mia Wenzel also will contribute.

Junior Kennedy Wozniak has been a two-sport standout for Hall in volleyball and basketball the past three years and decided to come out for softball, while classmate Jayde Lewis and sophomores Kailey Edwards and Aubrey Merkel also will see time.

“I think we’ll be better defensively,” Herrmann said. “It’s good we now have two core pitchers whereas last year we relied on one. I think both of our pitchers are enthusiastic about continuing to grow, get better and throw different pitches.

“I think we’re going to have a lot more hustle this year and a lot more enthusiasm. I can already tell we’re going to have a lot of fun this year. I think it’ll be a better year for us.”

Herrmann expects to improve offensively as well.

Pellegrini will once again be the team’s leadoff hitter, freshmen Morris and Ava Delphi will provide some power, and McLaughlin, Burkart and Coutts are consistent hitters. Herrmann said the Red Devils also have some quick players who can run the bases well.

“Offensively and defensively, I think we’re going to be better than last year,” Herrmann said.