Boys basketball: Princeton’s LaPorte, Fieldcrest’s Ruestman, Earlville’s Coo voted honorable mention all-state

Fieldcrest's Brady Ruestman dunks the ball against Woodland during a game this season. Ruestman was voted Illinois Media Class 2A All State honorable mention. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton junior Noah LaPorte and Fieldcrest senior Brady Ruestman were voted Illinois Media (previously Associated Press) Class 2A All-State honorable mention.

LaPorte, who averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds while helping the Tigers to a sectional final, received 37 points, which ranked 13th.

Ruestman, who averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2 blocks and 1.4 steals while leading the Knights to a sectional final, received 15 points.

Benton’s Docker Tedeschi, Byron’s Ryan Tucker, Christ the King’s Calvin Worsham, Beecher’s Adyn McGinley and Phillips’ E.J. Horton were voted to the first team, while Manual’s Dietrich Richardson, Noble Hansberry’s Al Brooks Jr., Latin’s Ryan Mbouombouo, Seneca’s Paxton Giertz and Rockford Christian’s Christian Cummings were second-team selections.

In Class 1A, Earlville senior Griffin Cook earned honorable mention All State.

Cook, who averaged 16.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.1 steals while helping the Red Raiders to a school record for wins, received nine points.

Illini Bluffs’ Hank Alvey, West Central’s Zack Evans, South Beloit’s Ross Robertson, Scales Mound’s Thomas Hereau and Pecatonica’s Cooper Hoffman were voted to the first team, while Aurora Christian’s Marshawn Cocroft, Hope’s Tyjuan Hunter, Newman’s Lucas Simpson, Manley’s Johnathan Calmese and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Martin Ledbetter were named to the second team.