IVCC men’s basketball’s season ends: NewsTribune roundup

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Moraine Valley 87, IVCC 76: The No. 9-seeded Eagles saw their season come to an end with a loss in the Region IV Tournament Thursday.

IVCC finishes 13-18.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: The Princeton girls team won four events at the Newman Indoor Open on Friday at the Westwood Sports Complex.

Morgan Foes won the shot put with a toss of 11.1 meters, Natalie Meyer won the 3,200 meters in a personal best 14:20.6 and Camryn Driscoll won the 400 in 63.27.

Driscoll, Payton Frueh, Georgie Fulton and Scarlet Fulton won the 4x400 relay in 4:49.2.

Also for the Tigers, Driscoll finished third in the 60 in 8.32 seconds and Morgan Richards took third in the shot put at 10.04 meters.