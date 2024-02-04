L-P girls bowling repeats as regional champs: NewsTribune roundup for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

GIRLS BOWLING

At Sterling: La Salle-Peru knocked down 5,875 pins Saturday to win the Sterling Regional at Paone’s Blackhawk Lanes.

It is the second straight regional title for the Cavaliers, who advance to the Sycamore Sectional next week with hopes of a third consecutive state berth.

St. Bede (4,895) placed fifth, just one place and 179 pins shy of advancing as a team. Hall-Putnam County (3,672) finished 12th and Mendota (2,548) was 13th.

Makenzie Hamilton led the Cavaliers as she placed second individually with a 1,253 six-game series.

L-P had three other bowlers in the top 10 in Kamryn Oscepinski (third, 1,252), Olivia Weber (fifth, 1,175) and Leah Ricci (10th, 1,114).

St. Bede’s Maddy Fabish (1,237) placed fourth and Aubree Acuncius (1,166) placed fourth and sixth, respectively, to advance as individuals.

Mendota’s Lauren Holland (1,099) also earned a sectional berth.

BOYS WRESTLING

At Sandwich: Princeton had eight wrestlers, including five champions, advance out of the Class 1A Sandwich Regional as the Tigers placed second as a team.

Winning titles for Princeton were Augustus Swanson at 106, Preston Arkels at 157, Casey Etheridge at 165, Ian Morris at 215 and Cade Odell at 285.

Ace Christiansen (138) placed second and Mikey Kurth (150) and Eli Berlin (190) each finished third for the Tigers to advance to next week’s Byron Sectional.

Princeton scored 170 points to finish behind the host Indians (205.5). St. Bede (94) was fifth, Mendota (57) was sixth and Putnam County-Hall (26) was ninth.

The Bruins had four sectional qualifiers as Hunter Savage (125) and Grady Gillan (190) won titles, while Logan Pineda (150) placed second and Garrett Connelly (175).

Mendota had three advancers as Angil Serrano was runner-up at 285, while Trayvon Rucker (132) and Madrick Musgrove (215) each finished third.

Putnam County-Hall’s Elijah Leota (285) took third at 285 to advance to sectional.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 55, Amboy 41: Kaden Nauman scored 14 points to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Mason Ross contributed 10 points for St. Bede.

Mendota 60, Stillman Valley 43: Izaiah Nanez scored 14 points as the Trojans earned a nonconference win in Mendota.

Jace Baird contributed 11 points for Mendota.

Fieldcrest 42, Normal U-High 36: Connor Reichman scored 17 points to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Normal.

Marquette 60, Putnam County 44: The Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Byron 72, Princeton 57: Princeton lost a nonconference game in Byron.

Midland 60, LaMoille 30: The Lions dropped a nonconference game in Varna.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 48, Putnam County 29: Ali Bosnich scored 16 points to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Lily Bosnich had 14 points for St. Bede (23-7), which finished 13-1 in the TCC to win the conference title.

Ava Hatton had 12 points for Putnam County, while Maggie Richetta had seven points.

La Salle-Peru 51, Midland 34: Bailey Pode scored 12 points to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Addie Duttlinger had 11 points for L-P, while Kaylee Abens added nine points.

Princeton 55, Kewanee 54: Keighley Davis scored 17 points to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Camryn Driscoll had 15 points for Princeton (18-7), which claimed the conference title with an 8-1 record.

Bureau Valley 50, Orion 48: Kate Salisbury scored 18 points to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Manlius.

Taylor Neuhalfen added 13 points for BV.

Roanoke-Benson 42, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 29: The Mallards fell in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 80, Bryant and Stratton 76: Wade Sims scored 26 points to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

Qu’amar Hobbs had 19 points, Scooby Watson scored 17 points and Roko Jurasovic added 11 points for IVCC (11-12).

SEVENTH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL

At Macon: Oglesby Washington advanced to the Class 2A state championship game with a pair of wins Saturday.

The Bulldogs beat Sidell Salt Fork 30-24 in the quarterfinal before edging Burr Ridge 31-30 in the semifinal .

Gavin Stokes scored 14 points for Oglesby Washington in the quarterfinal and scored 15 in the semifinal.

The Bulldogs (22-0) outscored Burr Ridge 7-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a spot in the title game Thursday against Effingham St. Anthony (26-2).

At East Peoria: Mendota Holy Cross lost 47-40 to Augusta Southeastern in an IESA Class 1A state quarterfinal.

Quinn Eddy scored 16 points for Holy Cross, while Cal Doyle had 11 points and Will Augenbaugh added 10. Holy Cross finishes 16-4.