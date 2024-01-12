Hall girls basketball tops Mendota: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 51, Mendota 21: Ella Sterling scored 16 points Thursday to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

McKenna Christiansen had 10 points for Hall (10-11, 5-1 TRC East), while Charlie Pellegrini added eight points.

Ella Martin and Ava Eddy scored six points each for the Trojans.

Princeton 54, Kewanee 45: The Tigresses earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Roanoke-Benson 36, Putnam County 33: The Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Roanoke.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 60, Fieldcrest 35: The Knights were handed a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat in Mackinaw despite 16 points from Kaitlin White.

Macy Gochanour added nine points for Fieldcrest (14-6).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 55, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45: Three Fieldcrest players scored in double figures to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Mackinaw.

Ed Lorton scored 15 points, Brady Ruestman had 13 and Jozia Johnson added 11 for Fieldcrest.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,297, Streator 2,055: Makenzie Hamilton rolled a 625 series to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Streator.

Kamryn Oscepinski bowled a 592 series for L-P, while Camryn Perra contributed a 573 series.

St. Bede 2,693, Ottawa 2,663: Maddy Fabish bowled a 624 series to help the Bruins to a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Aubree Acuncius added a 606 series for St. Bede.

WRESTLING

At Princeton: The Tigers split a triangular at home, beating IVC 78-0 and losing to Orion

Ace Christiansen, Mikey Kurth and Casey Etheridge recorded two falls each for Princeton, while Kaydin Gibson, Jaydon Cooke, Graysen Rockey, Abe Longeville and Augustus Swanson also won a match by fall.

At Erie: Mendota lost 65-18 to Erie-Prophetstown and 54-9 to Monmouth-Roseville in a Three Rivers Conference triangular.