Putnam County girls rally for Tri-County win: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Putnam County 54, Marquette 51: Gabby Doyle had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Panthers overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to earn a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Ava Hatton had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists for PC (10-2, 5-1 TCC), while Maggie Richetta had 11 points and 19 rebounds and Eme Bouxsein contributed nine points, five assists and three steals.

Fieldcrest 53.Heyworth 49: The Knights won a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Heyworth.

Newman 59, Mendota 23: Crystal Garcia had six points, five rebounds and four steals as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Laylie Denault added six points, four rebounds and four steals for Mendota.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 83, Dwight 27: Four Fieldcrest players scored in double figures as the Knights rolled to a nonconference win in Minonk.

Nathan Cook scored 14 points to lead Fieldcrest, while Connor Reichman had 13 points and Jozia Johnson and Brady Ruestman added 11 each.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,048, Rochelle 2,951: Aaron Siebert rolled a 588 series to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Aiden McCray had a 584 series for L-P, while Emerson Vasquez contributed a 559 series.

St. Bede 3,139, Ottawa 3,048: Haiden Ator bowled a 620 series to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory at Dettore’s Town Lanes in Ottawa.

Trayger Davis had a 615 series for St. Bede, while Dominic Fonderoli added a 581 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

Mendota 1,116, Hall-Putnam County 1,089: The Trojans beat the Red Devils in a match at Ladd Lanes in which each team only had three bowlers.

Lauren Holland led Mendota with a 475 series, while Laela Shevokas had a 398 series to pace Hall.