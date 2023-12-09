NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll

Sophomore Camryn Driscoll plays a key role for the Princeton girls basketball team on both ends of the floor.

That showed last week as she helped the Tigresses to wins over Sandwich and Hall.

Driscoll scored 16 points and had three steals against Sandwich and followed with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals against Hall.

“Camryn does so much for our team on both sides of the ball,” Princeton coach Tiffany Gonigam said. “She’s a playmaker and a leader. Her play last week played a big part in our team’s wins. She knocked down some key 3-pointers and was one of our leading rebounders in an area she’s usually out-sized, which is just a testament to her effort and heart.”

For her performance, Driscoll was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Driscoll answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

I started playing basketball in fourth grade in the league at the Bureau County Metro Center. I think I got into basketball because my older brother, Evan, was playing it so I wanted to try it.

What do you like about playing basketball?

I love playing with the girls on my team because they are so funny, so I love getting to play basketball because I get to enjoy it with them all the time.

What makes you a good basketball player?

I put in a lot of offseason work whether it’s working on basketball skills or running to stay in shape and I think that contributes a lot in my game to better myself in being quick on the court and shooting the ball well.

What is your favorite sports memory?

I would have to say winning an IESA title in track is probably my favorite sports memory I’ve had so far.

Do you have any nicknames?

I don’t have many nicknames, but a lot of people call me Cam.

What is your favorite holiday movie?

Elf.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Chocolate or chocolate milk, 100%.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

I would go to the Maldives because of the beautiful beaches and the tropical scenery.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

I would love to get advice from Zach LaVine because he is one of my most favorite NBA players in the whole league.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

I feel like I was able to handle the ball well and I was able to maintain consistent shooting throughout the week. I also feel like me and the rest of the team kept great defensive pressure all week with tips and deflections and steals with each team we played.