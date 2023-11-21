Mendota wins opener in Seneca: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL
Mendota 62, Newark 23: Izaiah Nanez scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Trojans cruised to a victory in their season opener at the Seneca Turkey Tournament.
Cale Strouss had nine points and five steals for Mendota, while Braiden Freeman added seven points and 10 rebounds.
LaMoille 47, West Carroll 38: Tyler Billhorn poured in 29 points to lead the Lions to a season-opening victory in the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament.
Earlville 83, Dwight 63: The Red Raiders opened the season with a 20-point victory in the Route 17 Classic in Dwight.
Woodland 77, St. Bede 45: The Bruins lost their season opener in the Route 17 Classic in Streator.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Bede 51, Roanoke-Benson 35: Quin McClain and Lilli McLain scored 10 points each as the Bruins opened Tri-County Conference play with a victory in Peru.
Ali Bosnich and Ashlyn Ehm each contributed seven points for St. Bede.
Putnam County 43, Seneca 36: Maggie Richetta scored 18 points to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
Ava Hatton contributed 17 points for Putnam County (4-1, 1-0 TCC).
Fieldcrest 46, Pontiac 42: Macy Gochanour scored 19 points as the Knights picked up a nonconference victory in Minonk.
Kaitlin White added 15 points for the Knights (4-1), who led 30-16 at halftime and 42-34 after three quarters.
BOYS BOWLING
La Salle-Peru 2,995, Streator 2,543: Aaron Siebert rolled a 663 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.
Grady Sandor bowled a 457 series for L-P, while Joey Patyk added a 437 series.
Mendota 3,283, Hall 2,653: Paxton Bauer bowled a 618 series as the Trojans earned a victory over Hall at the Mendota Elks in Mendota.
Landon Bauer rolled a 577 series for Mendota, while Kooper Novak added a 567 series.
Bryce Smith led the Red Devils with a 631 series, while Kaiden Kenny contributed a 541 series.